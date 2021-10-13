I’ve been to Netherlands, Belgium, and France so far on this trip and Covid precautions have been fairly different in those three places, even though they’re right next to each other.
Netherlands (Amsterdam)
As soon as I left the airport I no longer came across a place that required masks other than the Apple Store. The Apple Store handed out masks at the entrance and required you to sanitize your hands as well but everywhere else it was mask-free. Restaurants did require you to be vaccinated and I just showed them my Immune app status.
Belgium (Bruges)
No masks were required anywhere and none of the restaurants I ate at asked me for my vaccine status.
France (Normandy)
I’m spending a couple of days in some coastal towns in the North and the situation here has been very similar to Kuwait. You need to wear a mask when indoors and restaurants require you to be vaccinated. For restaurants, the Immune app can be used with no issues.
When driving across borders I did not require a PCR test and there was no border patrol anyway to check. I honestly couldn’t even tell I entered a new country, not unless I used Google Maps to check.
So far this normal life no mask thing has been really cool and weird especially when we’ve been required to wear them in Kuwait for over a year now.
Does the kuwait immune app work in other countries? do you have to explain them that u took the vaccines in kuwait everytime you show it?
Works fine without any explanation needed. They just ask to scan the vaccination QR code and I open the app, show it to them, they scan QR code snd done.
TBH you were not ‘required’ to wear it in Kuwait. It might be ‘encouraged’ in some places but its never been mandatory. The mask law never passed, as opposed to the vaccine entry law. Even places that ask you to wear it don’t care if you just have it hanging around your chin.
To further elaborate: Yes initially there was some stupid 5,000kd fine and something like 3 years jail for not wearing the mask (overreact much?). However it was not something the government could just do on its own. Parliament needed to vote on it, and they killed it.
More details: https://www.alanba.com.kw/ar/kuwait-news/1001094/26-10-2020-غرامات-الكمام-الفورية-وقف-التنفيذ/
Looks like you have taken the “Red Pill” , its different on the other side.