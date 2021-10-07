The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
After We Fell (5.0)
Every Breath You Take (5.3)
Spirit Untamed (5.4)
The Addams Family 2 (5.3)
Other Movies Showing Now:
Black Widow (6.8)
Don’t Breathe 2 (6.1)
Dune (8.5)
F9: The Fast Saga (5.2)
Luca (7.5)
Malignant (6.7)
No Time to Die (7.9)
PAW Patrol: The Movie (6.2)
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (6.2)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (8.0)
The Adventure of A.R.I.: My Robot Friend (4.4)
Tom and Jerry (5.3)
Classic Movie Showing Now:
The Sixth Sense (8.1)
The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antarctica (N/A)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Luca (7.5)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
