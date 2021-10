Assima Mall located in Kuwait City is expected to open in a few weeks and with that Kuwait’s first official UFC GYM.

The UFC GYM is going to be pretty big at 4,000sqm and in addition to being a regular fitness gym, they’ll also be offering various MMA classes. Their Instagram account went live a few days ago so you could follow them to stay updated @ufcgymkuwait

For a sneak peek at Assima Mall, click here.