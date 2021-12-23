Last weekend the weather was terrible but this weekend it looks like its going to be nice and sunny. Lots of events and things to do this weekend so take a look at the full list below:
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
Hype Festival
BBT Picnic
Seasons Expo – Fasion, Watches & Beauty
Bunka Desert Experience
Drive In – Bnaider 264 – Movie: Home Alone
A Trip to the Farm
KMT Festival
Friday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989
BBT Picnic
Seasons Expo – Fasion, Watches & Beauty
Bunka Desert Experience
Drive In – Bnaider 264 – Movie: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
IAME Series Finals
KMT Festival
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
Grand Mosque Tour
Treasure Hunt in Al Shaheed Park
BBT Picnic
Camel Races
Seasons Expo – Fasion, Watches & Beauty
Kuwait Kites Team at Shuwaikh Beach
Inspire Series – Obstacle Run
Kasa Walks – Uncovering NBK Tower
Drive In – Bnaider 264 – Movie: Home Alone 3
Intro to Palestinian Embroidery Workshop
IAME Series Finals
KMT Festival
As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments.
iame series round 2 kart race
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXvQ0wxsZAz/
another link https://www.instagram.com/iameserieskw/
thanks