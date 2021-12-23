Last weekend the weather was terrible but this weekend it looks like its going to be nice and sunny. Lots of events and things to do this weekend so take a look at the full list below:

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989

Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics

Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi

Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence

Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia

Hype Festival

BBT Picnic

Seasons Expo – Fasion, Watches & Beauty

Bunka Desert Experience

Drive In – Bnaider 264 – Movie: Home Alone

A Trip to the Farm

KMT Festival

Friday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989

BBT Picnic

Seasons Expo – Fasion, Watches & Beauty

Bunka Desert Experience

Drive In – Bnaider 264 – Movie: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

IAME Series Finals

KMT Festival

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics

Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi

Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence

Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia

Grand Mosque Tour

Treasure Hunt in Al Shaheed Park

BBT Picnic

Camel Races

Seasons Expo – Fasion, Watches & Beauty

Kuwait Kites Team at Shuwaikh Beach

Inspire Series – Obstacle Run

Kasa Walks – Uncovering NBK Tower

Drive In – Bnaider 264 – Movie: Home Alone 3

Intro to Palestinian Embroidery Workshop

IAME Series Finals

KMT Festival

As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments.