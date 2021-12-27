“Flasher” is a locally made movie that’s currently playing in local theaters. The name of the movie makes it sound like it’s about a guy who exposes his genitals in public, but obviously, it’s lost in translation and I think they just mean the flashing lights on top of police cars? Or maybe it is about a flasher? I’m not sure, I probably have to watch the movie to find out but it actually looks like it could be fun to do anyway going by the trailer.
Finally found a movie that’s not on IMDB.
lol, from the looks of things (0:36) these “cops” must have gone through some rigorous gun safety training. they probably consulted with alec baldwin. looks like fun though, would definitely watch it.
I don’t speak a word of Arabic but why did the accent sound more Egyptian than Kuwaiti? 🤔
I think this movie is based on the old Kuwaiti Ramadan Tv show “Al Khatar Ma’ahom” from the year 2000.
Why isn’t there a Kuwait owned, either by KIA or private investors, funding real budgeted films ? Like Qatar & UAE has done in the past. There are some great scripts & stories out there.