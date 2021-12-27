Padel really blew up in Kuwait with a ton of courts opening up and more still under construction. There doesn’t seem to be a one-stop solution to renting a court or buying all your gear so I’ve compiled two lists below, one of courts you can book and the other, a list of different shops selling Padel gear.
Book a Court:
Go Padel
Kuwait City Padel
Lets Padel
Padel Blu
Padel Bnaider
Play Padel
The Padel Club
Padel Gear:
All About Padel
KW Padel
Padel House
Padel Kuwait
Padel Rackets
Padel Shop
The Padel Club
The Racket Store
If I missed a court or shop, let me know in the comments so I can add it.
Padel is the new Quinoa here !
Li3ib app lets your book padel courts and bikes and stuff