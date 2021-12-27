Padel really blew up in Kuwait with a ton of courts opening up and more still under construction. There doesn’t seem to be a one-stop solution to renting a court or buying all your gear so I’ve compiled two lists below, one of courts you can book and the other, a list of different shops selling Padel gear.

Book a Court:

Go Padel

Kuwait City Padel

Lets Padel

Padel Blu

Padel Bnaider

Play Padel

The Padel Club

Padel Gear:

All About Padel

KW Padel

Padel House

Padel Kuwait

Padel Rackets

Padel Shop

The Padel Club

The Racket Store

If I missed a court or shop, let me know in the comments so I can add it.