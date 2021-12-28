If you’re not traveling and looking for something to do this holiday, this post could be of interest to you. Compass Adventures and Travels have a bunch of activities taking place over the next couple of weeks from camping to abseiling and all taking place in Kuwait. Here are some of the activities they have planned:
December 30 – Fishing Experience
December 30 – Introduction to Survival Skills Trip (Overnight)
December 31 – Desert Experience
January 1 – Abseiling Trip
January 4 – Hiking Rocky Canyons
January 5 – Hiking to Flamingos
If you’re interested in any of the above and want to find out more, here is a link to their website.
Be aware that it’s going to be a very rainy weekend.