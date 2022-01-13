Its a slow weekend but that’s to be expected. Check out this weekends events below:

Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
Exhibition: Fadi Yazigi
Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist
Music: PARIS 1960 by OMRANI’nd the crew
Kuwait Street Food

Friday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989
Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist
Exhibition: Clark Stoeckley
BBT Picnic
Albohayra Farm
Hill-Top Geological Camp
Camping 101
Sailing: Friday Sunset Cruising
Kuwait Street Food

Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist
Exhibition: Clark Stoeckley
Grand Mosque Tour
Treasure Hunt in Al Shaheed Park
BBT Picnic
Albohayra Farm
Miseen Scene Club: Night Train to Lisbon
Kuwait Street Food

As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments.