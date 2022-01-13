Its a slow weekend but that’s to be expected. Check out this weekends events below:

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989

Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics

Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi

Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence

Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia

Exhibition: Fadi Yazigi

Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist

Music: PARIS 1960 by OMRANI’nd the crew

Kuwait Street Food

Friday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989

Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist

Exhibition: Clark Stoeckley

BBT Picnic

Albohayra Farm

Hill-Top Geological Camp

Camping 101

Sailing: Friday Sunset Cruising

Kuwait Street Food

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics

Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi

Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence

Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia

Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist

Exhibition: Clark Stoeckley

Grand Mosque Tour

Treasure Hunt in Al Shaheed Park

BBT Picnic

Albohayra Farm

Miseen Scene Club: Night Train to Lisbon

Kuwait Street Food

As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments.