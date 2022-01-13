Its a slow weekend but that’s to be expected. Check out this weekends events below:
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
Exhibition: Fadi Yazigi
Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist
Music: PARIS 1960 by OMRANI’nd the crew
Kuwait Street Food
Friday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989
Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist
Exhibition: Clark Stoeckley
BBT Picnic
Albohayra Farm
Hill-Top Geological Camp
Camping 101
Sailing: Friday Sunset Cruising
Kuwait Street Food
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist
Exhibition: Clark Stoeckley
Grand Mosque Tour
Treasure Hunt in Al Shaheed Park
BBT Picnic
Albohayra Farm
Miseen Scene Club: Night Train to Lisbon
Kuwait Street Food
As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments.
Bugsha market this weekend
https://www.instagram.com/p/CYqQY4IsQq_/?utm_medium=copy_link
yup already on the list as “Kuwait Street Food”
Stay at home !!! That’s the best everyone can do this weekend.
Where are the exhibition the held? The venue or location?
Try clicking the links