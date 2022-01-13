The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Scream (7.9)
The 355 (4.6)
The Secrets We Keep (5.8)
Trash (5.9)
Other Movies Showing Now:
Christmas Thieves (5.1)
Demonic (4.2)
Encanto (7.8)
House of Gucci (7.1)
My Son (6.0)
Pinocchio: A True Story (N/A)
Raging Fire (6.7)
Sing 2 (7.2)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (9.2)
The Colony (5.4)
The Kindred (6.6)
The King’s Man (6.8)
The Matrix Resurrections (6.1)
Classic Movies Showing Now:
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (8.8)
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (8.7)
The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antarctica (N/A)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
