The other day I passed by SoMu (South of Mubarakiya) on my way to Bait Ahmed and to my surprise, most of the restaurants and cafes there had closed down including 12 Chutney and Caffeine.

I’m assuming they were all hit hard because of the pandemic and the whole block is deserted now. Pretty sad especially since this time of year it would have been super busy at night.

Photo by TheJessicaness