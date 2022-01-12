Back in the early days of the pandemic and lockdowns, I bought an espresso machine online. Everyone locally had sold out of coffee machines and I barely was able to find one online to order as well. Fast forward to last month and my coffee machine stopped producing steam, instead, the steamer was squirting out hot water. Originally I was planning to repair the thing myself but since I already had too many do-it-yourself projects going on I decided to reach out to the local coffee shop StockRoom. I knew they sold Rocket machines, but wasn’t sure if they also serviced them or not. Turns out they did since they’re actually an authorized Rocket dealer!

I ended up dropping the machine off to them and a few hours later I got a call telling me the issue was scale build-up due to lack of descaling. The scale was covering my steamer sensor causing the unit to stop producing steam. An interesting fact, turns out even if you use bottled water (I use Arwa) you need to descale your coffee machine periodically. I didn’t know that. I gave them the go-ahead to clean the sensor and descale my machine and now it’s working perfectly again.

So if you’re looking to pick up a prosumer coffee machine I previously highly recommended Rocket and now I’m doubling down on that recommendation since we have a local dealer. Here is a link to my review on my machine and check out StockRoom on Instagram at @stockroomcoffee and stockroomcoffee.shop