This weekend is incredibly busy with lots of things happening including two large events. Starting today till Saturday you have the Bugsha Market taking place at Green Island. Then on Friday and Saturday, you have the Made Food Festival taking place at Kuwait Motor Town. I’m coincidently taking part in the Car Open Track on Saturday at KMT so it should be interesting with the event happening there as well at the same time. If you have a bicycle you could go Saturday morning and ride your bike at the track and then when done, enjoy the festival or chill and watch the racing events at the track.

Anyway, below is the full list of events for this weekend, let me know if I missed anything:

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection

Exhibition: Forbidden Love in Arab Art

BBT Picnic

Visit the Liberation Tower

The Avenues Sky

Full Moon Chakra Yin Yoga & Art Therapy

Outdoor Garden Movie & Homemade Lasagna Workshop

Bugsha Market at Green Island

Plant a Tree at Boulevard Park

Friday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

BBT Picnic

Visit the Liberation Tower

Albohayra Farm

The Avenues Sky

Intersport Desert Clean-Up

Raptors in the Desert

Thrf at Made Food Fest

Bugsha Market at Green Island

Made Food Festival at KMT

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection

Grand Mosque Tour

BBT Picnic

Visit the Liberation Tower

Albohayra Farm

The Avenues Sky

Brunchito with Chef Julian

360 Fun Run – Parking

Hilltop Geological Camp

Thrf at Made Food Fest

Bugsha Market at Green Island

Made Food Festival at KMT

KMT: Cycling Open Day

KMT: Open-Cockpit Car Open Track Day

KMT: Car Open Track Day

February Fun for Animals in Need