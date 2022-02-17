This weekend is incredibly busy with lots of things happening including two large events. Starting today till Saturday you have the Bugsha Market taking place at Green Island. Then on Friday and Saturday, you have the Made Food Festival taking place at Kuwait Motor Town. I’m coincidently taking part in the Car Open Track on Saturday at KMT so it should be interesting with the event happening there as well at the same time. If you have a bicycle you could go Saturday morning and ride your bike at the track and then when done, enjoy the festival or chill and watch the racing events at the track.
Anyway, below is the full list of events for this weekend, let me know if I missed anything:
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection
Exhibition: Forbidden Love in Arab Art
BBT Picnic
Visit the Liberation Tower
The Avenues Sky
Full Moon Chakra Yin Yoga & Art Therapy
Outdoor Garden Movie & Homemade Lasagna Workshop
Bugsha Market at Green Island
Plant a Tree at Boulevard Park
Friday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
BBT Picnic
Visit the Liberation Tower
Albohayra Farm
The Avenues Sky
Intersport Desert Clean-Up
Raptors in the Desert
Thrf at Made Food Fest
Bugsha Market at Green Island
Made Food Festival at KMT
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection
Grand Mosque Tour
BBT Picnic
Visit the Liberation Tower
Albohayra Farm
The Avenues Sky
Brunchito with Chef Julian
360 Fun Run – Parking
Hilltop Geological Camp
Thrf at Made Food Fest
Bugsha Market at Green Island
Made Food Festival at KMT
KMT: Cycling Open Day
KMT: Open-Cockpit Car Open Track Day
KMT: Car Open Track Day
February Fun for Animals in Need
There is an event that will take place through @saveasoulkw
It is an outdoor charity event “February Fun For Animals In Need” the event will take place on Saturday 19th from 10AM to 10PM
Location – Shuwaikh at the @designzq8 yard
thanks just added it
Philip Kamble Art Exhibit at British Ladies Society in Sheikha Complex Salmiya
@philip_kamble
https://www.instagram.com/p/CaE536pMF1_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link