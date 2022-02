The Kuwaiti Jazz Collective will be performing BeBop classics tonight at the Recital Hall at JACC. The Jazz Collective will be performing classics by great heroes of jazz including Cannonball Adderley and Duke Ellington and they’ll be performing from 7:30PM to 8:30PM. No tickets or reservations are required.

