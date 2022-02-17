The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
A Banquet (5.9)
Blacklight (5.0)
Gold (5.4)
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse (7.4)
Other Movies Showing Now:
Encanto (7.8)
House of Gucci (7.1)
Last Survivors (7.2)
Moonfall (5.6)
My Sweet Monster (5.8)
Scream (7.9)
Sing 2 (7.2)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (9.2)
The King’s Man (6.8)
Uncharted (7.2)
Classic Movies Showing Now:
You’ve Got Mail (6.7)
The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antarctica (N/A)
Asteroid Hunters 3D
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Leave A Comment