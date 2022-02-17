Kuwait is in the news again but for the first time in a long time, it’s actually for good news. Yesterday the constitutional court overturned a law that criminalized “imitation of the opposite sex” which was used to prosecute transgender people.
Back in 2007, the National Assembly voted to amend Article 198 of the law to criminalize “indecent” gestures in public and imitation of the opposite sex. Other than the fact the law was deeply discriminatory, it was also overly vague and should never have been accepted into law in the first place according to Amnesty International.
With the way things have been going recently, I’m personally surprised the law was overturned so I guess there is hope.
The reasoning behind it is because ‘Imitation of the opposite sex’ is considered a “disorder” here and you cannot punish people due to their “disorder”
https://www.alqabas.com/article/5876080-المحكمة-الدستورية-تقضي-بعدم-دستورية-المادة-التي-تجرم-التشبه-بالجنس-الآخر-في-قانون-الجزاء
This could set a dangerous precedent where people commit indecent acts or crimes even and get away with it by feigning a mental disorder.
Something that we’ve already been seeing too
Now you will get to see more Cross Dressers in Marina Mall and Avenues…
that’s fine, let people be
No it’s not fine.
why not? What’s it to you if someone wants to wear a t-shirt today, or a pair of jeans, a jacket, a dress, or whatever? Do you also want to tell me what I should wear every morning? Just mind your own business and let everyone live their life the way they want and you just focus on yours.
It’s not a debate about fashion, why are you trying to make it sound like that?
it is
Well I really don’t care to debate you, because I don’t really care to change your mind. However, the most important aspect that you are missing about the ruling is that it is in no way legalizing transsexuality. The high court ruling stated that the law was too vague. It will be rewritten (already in the process) to avoid any ambiguity on the matter. There won’t be transvestites walking around the Avenues as the OP stated.
No one mentioned anything about legalizing transsexuality but at least now you’re not gonna be arrested just because the cop thinks a girl looks too boyish or a guy looks too femmanine which is what was happening.
If only more people understood this concept, the world would be a better place. Mind your own business if they’re not causing you harm.
Let people be? Where do you draw the line?
Why do you want a line?
How do you tell is something right from wrong?
Even if you define it doesn’t mean everyone will just be like ok and agree to it. Even in the US they’re still figuring shit out and they’re decades ahead of us in this subject.
Moral and ethical standards which the US nations espouses aren’t necessarily the same set of standards by which all nations need to govern themselves by.
What even defines which moral code makes the most sense for humanity to follow? The level of economic development? In order of priorities, I think poorer countries have bigger fish to fry (e.g. the hunger problem, malnourishment) than worrying about freedom of gender expression or adopting gender pronouns in order to be polite or “politically correct”.
That’s the problem when rules (aka right from wrong) is extracted from thin air (aka subjective morality) and the USA will never figure it out.
In Kuwait the religion of this country is Islam as stated in the constitution, which is objective and and defined. Where God says what’s right from wrong.
And ofcourse some people may disagree with me and don’t want Islam, but would next ask them why.
Why is it wrong one someone wears what they want? Just say one reason
Because as Kuwait is an Islamic country as stated in the constitution. Such country with defined moral values ,Such as public modesty, must inforce its laws in its lands
The conservative backlash will be brutal
Finally some good news. moving toward eqaulity YES
Equality between two different people is injustice
“Love everyone and everything”; Aleister Crowley’s Thelemic philosophical world is taking the world by storm. A world where vice becomes virtue, and vice versa. Because “do what thou wilt” is the whole of the law. The elite powers are extending this fallacious ideology to the masses and indoctrinating the sheep while the world looks on with eyes wide shut.
Let people wear what they want to wear.
I get it we live in a conservative Islamic country that has rules concerning decency and we must all abide by them and accept them. So as long as what a person is wearing in public does not cross those lines of public decency in the country that they live in; let him or her wear what they want !!
Cmon people, let’s get real here; When Harry Stiles wears a dress he gets on the front page of Vogue but If a regular guy does it they get labeled either a Bisexual, Homosexual, or a Transexual?? really ??
This actually surprised me. Literally the first good “news” that I’ve seen in Kuwait in a while!
Also to everyone who’s so concerned about seeing cross dressers in malls, what is it to you? I find your clothes inappropriate. Do you see how relative that is from person to person?
No expert here, but I’m sure the Quran doesn’t say ” Wearing clothes of the opposite gender is haram”