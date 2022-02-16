Dave’s Hot Chicken is a Los Angelas based chain that was started back in 2017 by four Armenian friends in a parking lot with just $900. Today they have over 40 locations, Drake as a major investor and will soon have 30 more locations opening up in the Gulf. According to the press release that was published yesterday, the company that got the rights to Dave’s Hot Chicken in the region is the UAE based Lavoya, a company that also has the rights to Joe & The Juice.

The press release doesn’t mention an opening date only that they will be opening 31 locations in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. I’m trying to remember if I ever had Dave’s Hot Chicken while in LA since the logo looks familiar (plus they’re Armenian) but can’t seem to find any photos of the food in my vacation albums. The food does look really really good on their instagram account so you can drool over those for now @daveshotchicken