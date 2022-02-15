Does anyone know the process of replacing an old/damaged license plate? I’m currently in the process of restoring a car and I need to replace the front license plate with a new one since the one on the car currently is bent and worn out. I’ve only ever gone through the process of swapping a square plate to a Euro-style license plate so not sure what the process is for replacing a worn-out plate (if thats possible even).
My car plates were either lost or stolen back in 2018.
A replacement for a damaged car plate might be nearly the same.
It might give you a general idea of the process.
My license plate fell off and I needed a replacement so I guess it’s the same procedure
– first went to the local police station to get a paper that shows I lost my front plate and excused to drive around without one (for a limited time)
-Went to traffic department of Al-Assima مرور العاصمة
-asked around and was led to the office of getting a new plate
-took a number and waited
-filled a paper with the clerk, he’ll tell you to buy a stamp and a copy of some of your IDs maybe even the daftar
-usual easy process to get them, outside if the main building there’s a small chinco that does it. Make sure you have quarters and half dinars in cash
-go back to the clerk, he’ll finish the papers
-walk outside and around the complex with the papers to get to the plate printing room
-hand them ur papers, and just wait a couple of min. The actual making of a new plate is super fast
I think you can skip the first step since yours isn’t completely lost
thanks, worst case i can actually accidentally lose my license plate
You don’t have to lose the plate, they’ll replace the plate if it’s damaged. It’s called “بدل تالف”.
I replaced it recently, you need to go to Asma maroor & make paper for “Badal Talif” . – whole procedure took me 2hrs.
