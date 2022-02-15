Finally! Yesterday the government announced that if you’re fully vaccinated you no longer need to get a PCR test when coming back into Kuwait from travel. I’m flying out to Istanbul next where they also don’t require a PCR test on arrival so this is very cool news. It’s going to feel like normal travel pre-covid except for the masks!
What exactly does fully vaccinated mean? Is 2 doses of vaccine enough or do you need to have had the booster shot also?
fully vaccinated = green in your immune app
Fully Vaccinated – Are those who have received booster dose approved by Kuwait health ministry
Non Fully Vaccinated – Who have not completed their vaccination dose approved by Kuwait health ministry.
Not true, fully vaccinated are people with a green status in the immune app. that could be people with two vaccine doses with the second dose taken less than 9 months ago, or people who have taken 2 shots plus a booster. There is also a another option which is two shots plus a positive Covid test I think in the last 30 days or something.
Our pcrs are gone but do we have to check for countries who accept us without having a pre pcr done upon arrival?
Yeah, if a country requires a PCR on entry you would still need a PCR
I do like the decision but would you not feel safer knowing that the person sitting next to you has taken a PCR test and has tested negative??
I agree. I’m in a high-risk group and would 100% prefer going back to PCRs (prior to traveling). I don’t understand what the big deal is, particularly when traveling by plane sitting close to strangers.