Give is a local non-profit company that aims to improve the process of donating. Their online platform connects donors with registered Kuwaiti charities in order to make it easier to discover what charitable projects are available and to donate to them all in one place.
The Give website lists different projects in various countries you could donate to not just Kuwait, so if you want to donate to a certain cause that’s not local, you can also do that. Locally as of this post, they have 33 different projects you could donate to ranging from snacks for low-income workers to sponsoring an orphan child. Navigating the various projects and finding one that is of interest to you is a very easy process, the whole experience actually is very simple and I really like that.
The process of donating once you find a cause is incredibly fast and more importantly, anonymous. You don’t need to create an account to donate, you don’t even need to give them your name or email address. It took me less than a minute from the moment I found a project I wanted to donate to till I checked out and finished paying. One thing to note is that Give charges a 500fils service fee when donating.
They don’t explain what it’s for on their website, but I’m guessing it’s to fund the service. Update below
Give also have apps for both Apple and Android devices if that’s something you prefer. That way whenever you feel like donating you can just launch the app and find a project to donate to. I’m really impressed with the whole concept and I definitely recommend checking them out so visit their website give.org.kw
Update: Give made me aware that they do actually mention what the service fee but during the checkout process. I just didn’t notice it.
Thank you, need of the hour!
👍🏻
Non-profit organisation*
Company by definition is a commercial business.
a non-profit business..
…and I definitely…
thanks
Not related to charity but theres a similar concept I was reminded of that I saw recently but with arts workshops. Basically learners connect with arts centers and artists under one booking platform. Easy to find arts workshops around Kuwait in one place – http://www.followly.me
Its not an app though and they’re also pretty new.
These all-in-one platforms are really handy here. Saves the time and effort of searching.
There isn’t a single workshop on that website. Hello965’s website is a better alternative:
https://www.helloexplorer.com/
That’s because they’re still new. Hello965 is already a well established website due to the travel influencer. They focus on rentals, travel, photoshoots, outdoor activities. What does it have to do with art?
I am talking about a new initiative, and they focus exclusively in arts and the art community.
They do put workshops every now and then if you check. Anyway, just thought I’d share.
Thanks for sharing about the GIVE app by the way, it’s such a coincidence since I was asking around a lot for children’s charities. I have a lot to give!
Hello Explorer also have art workshops
Thanks Mark – this is very helpful.