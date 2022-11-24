There are a lot of outdoor markets taking place this weekend so hopefully, it doesn’t rain. Below are all the events I found taking place, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:

Thursday, Nov 24

Kuwait International Book Fair

Comic Festival Convention

Keshta & Sea Expo

Bazzar Expo

The Avenues Winter Experience

Bugsha Market

Meet Me at the Terrace Market

Kuwait Outdoor Sports Expo

The Certified Youth Club Festival

Friday, Nov 25

Kuwait International Book Fair

Comic Festival Convention

Murouj Market

Keshta & Sea Expo

Bazzar Expo

Sailing: Friday Sunset Cruising

The Avenues Winter Experience

Festive Friday at the Assima Mall

BUNKA’s Black Friday

Bugsha Market

Awaken in the Desert

The Opera D’amore

Meet Me at the Terrace Market

German Speaking Ladies of Kuwait Bazaar

Kuwait Outdoor Sports Expo

Feed Market

The Certified Youth Club Festival

Saturday, Nov 26

Kuwait International Book Fair

Comic Festival Convention

Murouj Market

Keshta & Sea Expo

Bazzar Expo

Gulf Bank 642 Marathon

Grand Mosque Tour

The Avenues Winter Experience

Bugsha Market

Black & White Healing Doodles

Meet Me at the Terrace Market

Cooking Class: Noddle Class 2.0

Kuwait Outdoor Sports Expo

Feed Market

The Certified Youth Club Festival

Treasure & Scavenger Hunts

Exhibitions

The Divine Agent by Lilia Nour

The Passage by Rouzan Seropian

Ghada Al Kandari x Mercedes Benz

Activities

Albohayra Farm

Ascend Rock Climbing

Indoor Karting

Little Jungle

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum

Tareq Rajab Museum