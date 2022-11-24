There are a lot of outdoor markets taking place this weekend so hopefully, it doesn’t rain. Below are all the events I found taking place, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:
Thursday, Nov 24
Kuwait International Book Fair
Comic Festival Convention
Keshta & Sea Expo
Bazzar Expo
The Avenues Winter Experience
Bugsha Market
Meet Me at the Terrace Market
Kuwait Outdoor Sports Expo
The Certified Youth Club Festival
Friday, Nov 25
Kuwait International Book Fair
Comic Festival Convention
Murouj Market
Keshta & Sea Expo
Bazzar Expo
Sailing: Friday Sunset Cruising
The Avenues Winter Experience
Festive Friday at the Assima Mall
BUNKA’s Black Friday
Bugsha Market
Awaken in the Desert
The Opera D’amore
Meet Me at the Terrace Market
German Speaking Ladies of Kuwait Bazaar
Kuwait Outdoor Sports Expo
Feed Market
The Certified Youth Club Festival
Saturday, Nov 26
Kuwait International Book Fair
Comic Festival Convention
Murouj Market
Keshta & Sea Expo
Bazzar Expo
Gulf Bank 642 Marathon
Grand Mosque Tour
The Avenues Winter Experience
Bugsha Market
Black & White Healing Doodles
Meet Me at the Terrace Market
Cooking Class: Noddle Class 2.0
Kuwait Outdoor Sports Expo
Feed Market
The Certified Youth Club Festival
Treasure & Scavenger Hunts
Exhibitions
The Divine Agent by Lilia Nour
The Passage by Rouzan Seropian
Ghada Al Kandari x Mercedes Benz
Activities
Albohayra Farm
Ascend Rock Climbing
Indoor Karting
Little Jungle
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
