The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Devotion (6.5)
Poker Face (5.1)
She Said (7.4)
The Nutcracker and the Magic Flute (4.7)
Other Movies Showing:
Black Adam (7.5)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (7.4)
Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend (5.2)
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (6.5)
Smile (6.6)
Super Furball 2 (6.4)
The Bunker Game (3.5)
The Woman King (6.3)
The classic film below is currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
The Shawshank Redemption (9.3)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
My movie list for this weekend:
-Triangle of Sadness (2022)
-Armageddon Time (2022)
TV recommendation:
-Andor. I would highly recommend it, again and can’t praise it enough. It feels so original. The writing was 10/10. The cinematography served every scene and how you get information. Top notch acting. It is basically a spy thriller that happens to be in star wars universe.
I’m so sad Andor is over, its the best show I’ve watched this year
+1 for Andor. Season finale was heart wrenching. Love this new direction and a more gritty Star Wars