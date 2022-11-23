This definitely isn’t a coincidence, after posting about the lack of news on Apple Pay this morning, it was just announced that Apple Pay will be launching in Kuwait on December 7th. Source
This definitely isn’t a coincidence, after posting about the lack of news on Apple Pay this morning, it was just announced that Apple Pay will be launching in Kuwait on December 7th. Source
It’s already launched. I used mine at Waldorf Astoria 10 days back
Apple Pay has been usable in Kuwait since 2018
https://248am.com/mark/apple/apple-pay-works-in-kuwait/
They’re now launching the ability to add Kuwait based cards
Hahaha I was just looking to see if you’d updated your post!