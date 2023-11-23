Below are some of the cool events taking place this weekend, as usual, let me know if I missed anything:
Thursday, November 23
Geekcon
Drag Race Championship
Murouj Market
Kuwait International Bookfair
Bugsha Market
Makers Open House
Friday, November 24
Geekcon
Drag Race Championship
Murouj Market
Kuwait International Bookfair
Bunka Friday Bonanza
KTAA Fall Bazaar
Bugsha Market
Classic Cars Gathering
Makers Open House
Al Bohayra Farm
Saturday, November 25
Geekcon
Murouj Market
Kuwait International Bookfair
Wejha November Bazaar
Bugsha Market
Al Bohayra Farm
Classic Cars Gathering
Workshop: Make a Set of Qahwa Cups
2 replies on “Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend”
very nice information, thank you mark
you’re welcome