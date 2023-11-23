Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

I watched the first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters earlier in the week and I definitely recommend watching it or signing up to AppleTV+ to watch it. I also started watching the new season of The Crown and it’s not as bad as some people have made it out to be, it feels like the last season to me, so if you were fine watching season 5 you’ll be fine with season 6. And just a reminder, the new season of Fargo comes out today.

Let me know what you watched this week in the comments below.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Weekend:

Napoleon (7.0)

The Ghost Within (3.9)

The Retaliators (5.3)

Wish (6.0)

Other Movies Showing:

Boonie Bears: Guardian Code (7.0)

Deep Fear (4.0)

Five Nights at Freddy’s (6.2)

Freelance (5.3)

Killers of the Flower Moon (8.6)

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (6.1)

The Good Mother (4.6)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (6.9)

The Inseparables (7.0)

The Marvels (6.1)

The Piper (6.2)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Dirty Harry (7.7)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (7.0)