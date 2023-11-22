Jamie’s Italian by the popular British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver opened yesterday at The Warehouse Mall.
The franchise was brought to Kuwait by Apparel Group, the same group that are bringing Nando’s to Kuwait.
If you haven’t been to the Warehouse Mall it’s actually really nice. Here is the location on Google Maps.
3 replies on “Jamie’s Italian Now Open”
Jamie’s is no great shakes. Just another Pizzeria. To be fair, I have only tried them overseas. The pictures speak to a highly grammable casual diner. I hope the Apparel Group is able to introduce new fun family dining concepts as, mime places: an Ishaara or a Mirchi & Mime
What’s their menu like? Is it the same like in other Jamie locations in the GCC?
All I read was Nando’s