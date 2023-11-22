Kuwait International Book Fair Starts Today

The 46th book fair started today at the Kuwait International Fairground and will continue until December 2nd. The fair is located in halls 5, 6, and 7 but most of the English books are located in the last two lanes of hall 6.

For me the star of the fair has to be the new book published by Maraya Publishing in collaboration with Cinescape and titled “Screens & Memories Since 1954”. The big book with nearly 450 pages covers the history of cinema in Kuwait and is filled with photos, posters, information and an unlimited pool of nostalgia. The book is in English and Arabic and costs only 15KD which is really a steal for what you’re getting. Maraya Publishing are also located in hall 6, in wing #72 and the guys manning the booth are super friendly and knowledgable.

The timings of the book fair is as follows:

Daily: 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM

Friday: 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

@kifexpo