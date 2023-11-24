Black Friday Sales Around Kuwait

If you weren’t planning to visit a mall this weekend then you should probably reconsider. There are some crazy sales taking place, check out the list below to see which malls and how many stores in each have sales.
The Avenues – Shopping Marathon
Over 150 stores on sale
360 Mall – Luxury Friday
Over 100 stores on sale
Al Assima Mall – White Friday
Over 70 stores on sale
The Warehouse Mall – The Warehouse Friday
Over 28 stores on sale
Al Khiran Mall – The Outlet Friday
Over 85 stores on sale
The Gate Mall – Gate Winter Festival
Over 100 stores on sale
Al Kout Mall – Kout Friday
Over 100 stores on sale