This is an interesting and random project, BBT is opening a haunted house next month on the Gulf Road. The project is in collaboration with TEC and is located near where Jeans Grill used to be in Salmiya (the good old days).
The haunted house looks to be hospital themed which gave me Raccoon General Hospital vibes from Resident Evil. In addition to the haunted house there will also be a new BBT location right next to it.
Both the haunted house and the new BBT are expected to open mid next month. Tickets to the haunted house will be through the TEC app. If you want to check the place out it’s still under construction but here it is on Google Maps.
9 replies on “BBT Haunted House”
Seems like a month too late for a haunted house lol
Yeah I thought about that but maybe the project got delayed or something. Also I was hoping it was going to be some sort of Resident Evil collab similar to how they had previously collaborated with looney toons, sadly it’s not.
Cool idea, hope they do it right. Jeans Grill yes good ole days when kuwait was amazing
Yup, need to probably put together a post about jeans grill
And the 24 Jeans Cafe (I think that was the name) in the second floor of OG Sultan Salmiya. I can’t describe how amazing it felt at 2am with friends smoking around the table. Yes smoking indoors in a restaurant. I miss the past, hate the present, and fear the future.
I went there after my school prom in 1996. There wasn’t much that would be open that late back then.
Waiit ! you didnt get Lucky at Prom night ?
lol no
Eat burger, get petrified, shit your pants
Eat. poop.repeat
$$$$$$$$$