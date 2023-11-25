Categories
Food Fun Gossip & Rumors

BBT Haunted House

This is an interesting and random project, BBT is opening a haunted house next month on the Gulf Road. The project is in collaboration with TEC and is located near where Jeans Grill used to be in Salmiya (the good old days).

The haunted house looks to be hospital themed which gave me Raccoon General Hospital vibes from Resident Evil. In addition to the haunted house there will also be a new BBT location right next to it.

Both the haunted house and the new BBT are expected to open mid next month. Tickets to the haunted house will be through the TEC app. If you want to check the place out it’s still under construction but here it is on Google Maps.

9 replies on “BBT Haunted House”

Yeah I thought about that but maybe the project got delayed or something. Also I was hoping it was going to be some sort of Resident Evil collab similar to how they had previously collaborated with looney toons, sadly it’s not.

And the 24 Jeans Cafe (I think that was the name) in the second floor of OG Sultan Salmiya. I can’t describe how amazing it felt at 2am with friends smoking around the table. Yes smoking indoors in a restaurant. I miss the past, hate the present, and fear the future.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *