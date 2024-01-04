Categories
Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Not much happening because the county is still in mourning but here are some events taking place this weekend, let me know if I missed anything:

Thursday, January 4
The Avenues Sky
Shlonik? Healing Circle

Friday, January 5
The Avenues Sky
Super Run Race
3rd Show Jumping Event

Saturday, January 6
The Avenues Sky
Creative Printmaking Conference
3rd Show Jumping Event
Snail Mail Workshop for Kids

