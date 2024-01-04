Not much happening because the county is still in mourning but here are some events taking place this weekend, let me know if I missed anything:
Thursday, January 4
The Avenues Sky
Shlonik? Healing Circle
Friday, January 5
The Avenues Sky
Super Run Race
3rd Show Jumping Event
Saturday, January 6
The Avenues Sky
Creative Printmaking Conference
3rd Show Jumping Event
Snail Mail Workshop for Kids
2 replies on “Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend”
What exactly is The Avenues Sky? It’s not clear from the link.
Thank you for your service!
Kinda like an outdoor market