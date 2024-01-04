Promoted: Atyab Al Marshoud Opening In Marbella

Atyab Al Marshoud is Kuwait’s oldest fragrance company and was established all the way back in 1925. Atyab Al Marshoud also has the distinction of being the first fragrance company in the Gulf region.

It’s a family owned business and the new generation has been successful by adding a modern edge to keep the brand current, without losing the historic and traditional aspects that are at its core.

“In the last 5 years, Atyab Al Marshoud has been expanding around the GCC and now has over 56 branches. A few years ago they also started venturing into Europe with their first store opening in Knightsbridge, London back in 2018. Now, they’re about to open their second European store, this time in Marbella, Spain.

Atyab Al Marshoud is expected to open in Marbella this coming February, and they’ll be located in the popular Puerto Banús area. To stay posted on the launch, follow @atyabalmarshoud