I haven’t watched any TV all week since I’ve been in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. I did get to watch Wonka last night and it wasn’t bad, didn’t realize it was going to be a musical until it actually started. I didn’t realize “The Iron Claw” was released or would have watched that instead!
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Weekend:
Ferrari (6.8)
Night Swim (N/A)
The Iron Claw (8.1)
Three Robbers (6.9)
Other Movies Showing:
Alice in Terrorland (3.2)
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (6.0)
Migration (7.5)
Napoleon (7.0)
Thanksgiving (6.9)
Wish (6.0)
Wonka (7.4)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Rush Hour (7.0)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
4 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Long Weekend”
Where did the 8.0 rating for Alice in Terrorland come from? In IMDB it is given 3.2.
must have been when it first got released. There are only 75 ratings for it so it would easily fluctuate.
movie recommendations:
– Dream Scenario (2023) exceeded my expectations
– May December (2023) my favorite film of 2023
Finished Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S1 and it was great! Probably my new favorite streaming show.
Artists & Models (I liked the comic book angle of the movie, but that third act was crazy)
Hollywood or Bust (A dumb road trip movie with a dog that looks like Scooby-Doo)
The Caddy (probably the worst Martin & Lewis movie I’ve seen so far)
Wonder Woman (Best DCEU movie ever, and best DC movie overall after 2nd viewing)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Even worse than the first time I’ve watched it. It’s just plain boring with a few good moments and action scenes, but bad storytelling)