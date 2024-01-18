Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Events are starting to pick up again but still not a lot happening, let me know if I missed anything:
Thursday, January 18
Sports Square 2023-2024
Kashmir Textiles Exhibition
Shop Local Market
TK Market
Atyab Almarshoud’s Show Jumping Competition
Friday, January 19
Sports Square 2023-2024
Shop Local Market
Experimental Printmaking Workshop
Cars & Coffee
TK Market
Atyab Almarshoud’s Show Jumping Competition
Stargazing in Al Salmi
Saturday, January 20
Sports Square 2023-2024
Shop Local Market
DAI Storytime
TK Market
Tareq Rajab Museum Tour
Atyab Almarshoud’s Show Jumping Competition