Promoted: Win A Red Bull Racing Factory Experience

I’m a huge Formula 1 racing fan, so one of the benefits of having a Red Bull MOBILE by Zain phone number is I get to participate in their Weekly Rewards and win F1 gear and experiences. It usually only requires answering a couple of multiple choice questions, and the person answering all correctly and quickly wins the prize. I won once so far, but missed out on a trip for 2 to watch the F1 race in Qatar including a unique Red Bull Racing garage tour experience back in October.

Now, Red Bull launched their biggest Reward yet, an all-inclusive trip for two to visit the Red Bull Racing Factory in the UK. If you’re an F1 fan (or just want a free trip to the UK) this is for you.

There will be two winners for this reward and each winner will be able to bring one companion with them on the trip.

The package includes:

– Two tickets to the UK from Kuwait

– 2-night stay in a hotel (double room incl. breakfast)

– Red Bull Racing Factory Tour

– Transportation

This promotion is exclusive to Red Bull MOBILE by Zain subscribers. If you’re already a Red Bull MOBILE by Zain member, then head over to the Rewards section in the RBM by Zain app and enter the competition. If you don’t have a Red Bull MOBILE by Zain number, you should really consider getting one. I pay only 12.5KD a month for unlimited calls and 5G internet, plus the ability to take part in their Weekly Rewards program.

