Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

One of my favorite movies of all time used to be Menace II Society. It’s an old film that came out back in 1993 when I was living in Canada and really into hiphop. It came out around the same time as some other great influential movies including CB4, New Jack City and Juice, all movies related to gang violence and hip hop.

Since then I’ve watched Menance II Society a bunch of times, but the last time might have been 20+ years ago. Recently I was watching live TV on Paramount+ and it came on, and damn it’s still a great movie. It has so much going for it from great acting, incredible writing and lots of scenes that would have gone viral on Tiktok if the movie had come out today. If you haven’t watched it before, add it to your list.

I also watched the first episode of the new season of True Detective. That was also really great and now can’t wait till the next episode. Latest episode of Monarch was also great, and so was Fargo, this week was a good tv week.

What have you been watching?

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Weekend:

No Way Up (N/A)

Race for Glory (5.7)

The End We Start From (6.6)

The Hunted (N/A)

The Piper (5.5)

The Last Rifleman (6.6)

Other Movies Showing:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (6.0)

Migration (7.5)

Night Swim (N/A)

The Beekeeper (6.8)

Wish (6.0)

Wonka (7.4)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Rush Hour 2 (6.7)