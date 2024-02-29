Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

This past week felt long and exhausting but if you have the energy for it, here is this weekends list of different things you can do:
Thursday, February 29
Artisan Expo at Al Shaheed Park
Perfume Expo
Ramadan Food & Household Exhibition
Campfire Kashta
Scientific Center Green Market
Disney’s Peter Pan in the Courtyard
Friday, March 1
Artisan Expo at Al Shaheed Park
Perfume Expo
Ramadan Food & Household Exhibition
Scientific Center Green Market
Sharing is Caring Bazaar
BLS Spring Market
Saturday, March 2
Qout Market
Artisan Expo at Al Shaheed Park
Perfume Expo
Ramadan Food & Household Exhibition
Much Ado About Nothing
Scientific Center Green Market
Sharing is Caring Bazaar