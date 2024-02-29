Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

I started watching Constellation this week. Not sure I like it, there are some interesting moments, but there’s a lot I also find really boring, mostly the none space scenes.

Dune: Part 2 is out this weekend, I’m at the airport now heading to London so I’m planning to watch it there. I’ve also filled my iPad with a ton of shows to watch on the plane including Mr & Mrs Smith, Obliterated, House of Ninjas, and the latest season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve watched anything interesting this week.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Weekend:

DarkGame (5.9)

Dune: Part Two (N/A)

Inside Man (5.5)

Fast Charlie (6.2)

Stopmotion (6.4)

The Holdovers (8.0)

Other Movies Showing:

Argylle (6.2)

Bob Marley: One Love (6.5)

In the Land of Saints and Sinners (6.1)

Madame Web (3.8)

No Way Up (5.3)

Red Right Hand (5.3)

The Ancestral (4.3)

The Beekeeper (6.8)

Wanted Man (4.7)

Wish (5.8)

Wonka (7.4)

The classic film below is currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Goldfinger (7.7)