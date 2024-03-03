Promoted: Time Gallery by Time Keeper Now Open

Time Keeper, the extremely popular watch platform, has opened their first store called Time Gallery, but it’s not your everyday regular watch store. Time Gallery is a way for them to share unique brands and watches with those who appreciate the mechanical timepieces.

The store is located in Salhiya Complex and they’re authorized dealers for a number of interesting watch brands including Behrens, ClockClock24, Gerald Charles, Lebois & Co, Nivada Grenchen, Graham, Ikepod, Raketa and more. They also WOLF watch winders and boxes, leather and rubber straps for different watch brands, as well as watch related books.

The store is pretty cool looking with all the watches out on display. My favorite two brands were probably Lebois & Co and Raketa. Lebois & Co had a vintage look since the watches were all based on their vintage line. Raketa on the other hand is a Russian brand with their own in-house movements and have a very interesting and unique look to them. Also the fact they carry the brand WOLF is great since when I wanted one of their boxes, I was forced to buy it online because there was no local dealer back then.

If you’re looking for a new unique watch or if you’re just into watches and want to check out something new, Time Gallery is located on M1 of Salhiya Complex. Just head up the escalator and walk straight, they’ll be on the right hand side. @timegallerykw