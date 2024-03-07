Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Here are this weekends events, let me know if I missed anything.

Thursday, March 7

Astronomers Diwaniya

IMPROV Comedy: The Last Laugh

Kuwait Inspire Drag Race Championship

Murouj Graish Market

Friday, March 8

Cleanup & Kashta

Kuwait Inspire Drag Race Championship

Murouj Graish Market

Spring Bazaar

Saturday, March 9

Red Bull Quicksand 2024

Madang Market

Shakshooka Market

Murouj Graish Market