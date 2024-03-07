Here are this weekends events, let me know if I missed anything.
Thursday, March 7
Astronomers Diwaniya
IMPROV Comedy: The Last Laugh
Kuwait Inspire Drag Race Championship
Murouj Graish Market
Friday, March 8
Cleanup & Kashta
Kuwait Inspire Drag Race Championship
Murouj Graish Market
Spring Bazaar
Saturday, March 9
Red Bull Quicksand 2024
Madang Market
Shakshooka Market
Murouj Graish Market
6 replies on “Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend”
Bro, there is one event Kuwait Sports Day happening at Jabbar Causeway Bridge, at Saturday 8am sharp.
Any idea what are the activities planned for Sports day? Like is it a marathon or some other events also taking place?
As per my knowledge, some cycling activities and marathon, you can take your cycle as well. But I am not exactly sure. Need more detail if anyone knows more clearity, since Bridge will be closed on Saturday. So its gonna be last activity of the season.
https://suffix.events/event/detail/673#:~:text=Come%20join%20us%20at%20the,to%20enjoy%20with%20their%20bicycles.
The Spring Perfume expo is still going on in the International Fair Ground – Mishref & this is the last week (Weekend).
Everything you need to know about Kuwait Sports Day
https://suffix.events/event/detail/673#:~:text=Come%20join%20us%20at%20the,to%20enjoy%20with%20their%20bicycles.
https://www.instagram.com/wesuffix/
*Not affiliated with them.