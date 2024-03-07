Joe and The Juice is Now Exclusive on Deliveroo

If you’re a fan of Joe & The Juice like me, then you’re also going to be excited to know that they’ve now started delivery exclusively on Deliveroo.

I never had Joe & The Juice until they opened in Kuwait, but now I’m a regular and a fan of their club sandwich and “Pick Me Up” juice. I also really appreciate that they list the calories, not that I calorie count, but I do like knowing how many calories everything is.

Deliveroo is currently offering free delivery if you order from Joe & The Juice, so if you’re looking to order something for breakfast, lunch or dinner, now you know what. @deliveroo_kw