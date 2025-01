Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Here are my favorite events taking place this weekend.

Thursday January 30

Winter Garden at Al Shaheed Park

Disney’s Dumbo DAI’s Family Film Night

Murouj Market

Buksha Market at Boulevard

Al-Farsi Desert Kite Display

International show jumping 2025

Friday January 31

Winter Garden at Al Shaheed Park

Murouj Market

Thrf at Solelab

Buksha Market at Boulevard

Al-Farsi Desert Kite Display

International show jumping 2025

Vision Board Workshop at Sluggish

Palama A night of Fire & Music

Saturday February 1

Winter Garden at Al Shaheed Park

Murouj Market

Thrf at Solelab

Bodega & Thrift Party

Buksha Market at Boulevard

Urban Sketchers at MOMA

International show jumping 2025