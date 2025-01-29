Ulta Beauty is Coming to Kuwait

According to a contact of mine, Alshaya is bringing Ulta Beauty, one of the most popular beauty retailers in the U.S., to Kuwait and the region.

Ulta Beauty is known for offering a mix of luxury, drugstore, and indie brands all under one roof. Unlike Sephora, which focuses mainly on high-end products, Ulta carries everything from Dior and MAC to NYX and Maybelline. Another major draw is its in-store salons, offering services like haircuts, styling, facials, and brow treatments—something unique for a beauty retailer.

If this story turns out to be true, then it will be Ulta Beauty’s first location outside the U.S., as the brand currently operates only in its home market.

I’ve reached out to Alshaya for confirmation on this rumor but haven’t heard back from them yet.

Note: I was close to not posting this since I’d never heard of the brand and didn’t think people would care but in less than 25 minutes it’s already gotten over 1,000 likes on Instagram.