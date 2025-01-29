Lean & Almunayes Launch Karak Pro Drink

There have been a lot of brand collaborations recently, and this is another unexpected one. Lean, the clean-eating brand, has teamed up with the 70-year-old Almunayes Tea to launch Karak Pro, their healthier take on the traditional drink.

Karak Pro combines Lean’s emphasis on nutritional benefits with the traditional flavors of Almunayes Arrow Tea. The result is a protein-enriched Karak tea without added sugars.

Each serving of Karak Pro delivers a balanced nutritional profile, providing 139 calories, 3 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbohydrates, and 9 grams of protein.

I had them send a jug to my office since I love Karak and wanted to know what their healthier version would taste like. Their Karak is flavored with cardamom and ginger, and instead of sugar they’ve used a natural sweetener. The result is a very flavorful Karak that doesn’t require any sugar to be added. It’s actually really good and I ended up having a second serving without feeling guilty.

Karak Pro is currently only available at the new Lean location in Jahra (Google Maps). To stay updated on when it will be available in their other branches, follow them at @lean.kw