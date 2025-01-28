British Boy Band Blue Is Coming to Kuwait

The British boy band Blue, who had a number of hits in the early 2000s like All Rise, One Love, and Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word, is coming to Kuwait. Blue rose to fame as one of the top boy bands of their era, selling over 15 million records worldwide. I honestly didn’t know who they were, but that’s probably because I come from an era when New Kids on the Block and Take That were the popular boy bands.

Blue will be performing live on April 10 & 11 at the National Theater at JACC. Tickets are going on sale next Monday.