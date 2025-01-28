Last week the Environment Public Authority (EPA) shared some cool photos they captured of the Arabian Red Fox. Locally the foxes are known as “Al-Husni,” and they were observed in North Salmi and Mutlaa, as well as the southern desert regions and natural reserves such as Al-Jahra Natural Reserve and Sabah Al-Ahmad Natural Reserve.

Wildlife camera traps and drones were used to study the foxes and capture the photos. According to the EPA the Arabian red fox can live in a variety of environments and can endure Kuwait’s summer heat. They also tend to be drawn to areas near camps and human settlements in search for food.

While the Arabian Red Fox is not considered endangered, it is still protected through international agreements and local efforts to ensure its survival and prevent illegal trade.