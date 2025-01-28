Last week the Environment Public Authority (EPA) shared some cool photos they captured of the Arabian Red Fox. Locally the foxes are known as “Al-Husni,” and they were observed in North Salmi and Mutlaa, as well as the southern desert regions and natural reserves such as Al-Jahra Natural Reserve and Sabah Al-Ahmad Natural Reserve.
Wildlife camera traps and drones were used to study the foxes and capture the photos. According to the EPA the Arabian red fox can live in a variety of environments and can endure Kuwait’s summer heat. They also tend to be drawn to areas near camps and human settlements in search for food.
While the Arabian Red Fox is not considered endangered, it is still protected through international agreements and local efforts to ensure its survival and prevent illegal trade.
2 replies on “The Environment Public Authority (EPA)”
I remember seeing this little one hanging around in Bayan one odd night. You’d think it is a cat until you see the bat pointy ears and the glow in the dark eyes that would scare the bajeezaz out of ya.
I saw them several times in Mutla area while working at a pipeline project. Also last year spotted 2 of them in Subiya area while we did barbecue and they keep approaching us. We put some meat for them but they would run away and came again after we kept the food at some distance. Beautiful wild life.