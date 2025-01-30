Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This past week I managed to watch two good movies, A Different Man and Juror #2. A Different Man was such a strange beautifully shot film, it was something really different to watch and like The Substance, it was a great change from the usual.

Juror #2 on the other hand was a good film as well, with an interesting story, but not the kind of film that will stick with you or you’d remember a week later.

Finally, I started watching Dexter: Original Sin. Wasn’t sure I’d like it but it stars Christian Slater, Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar so hard not to like. This Dexter is the origin story and takes place in the 90s. I’m three episodes in and liking it so far. Christian Slater is so good, I really miss watching him.

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

A Complete Unknown (7.7)

Dog Man (8.4)

Flight Risk (5.6)

The Last Ronin (6.1)

The Prosecutor (7.2)

Werewolves (4.4)

Other Movies Showing:

Alarum (N/A)

Buffalo Kids (6.6)

Den of Thieves 2 (6.6)

Home Alone (classic) (7.7)

Into the Deep (4.2)

Moana 2 (7.1)

Mufasa: The Lion King (6.7)

Nosferatu (7.8)

Paddington in Peru (6.8)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7.5)

The Damned (6.1)

Wicked (8.1)

Wolf Man (5.9)