Drone Show Tonight at Al Shaheed Park

As part of the National Day celebrations this month, a variety of activities will take place at Al Shaheed Park tonight.

The main highlight is a drone show at 7:30 PM, but there will also be events before and after. A parade will take place at 6 PM and again at 8 PM, and a traditional band will perform from 6 PM to 8 PM.

So if you’re looking for something to do tonight this good be fun. The image I’m using for this post was from the Al Shaheed Park “Garden of Lights Festival” that took place a few years ago. To stay posted on the activities tonight, check @alshaheedpark