As part of the National Day celebrations this month, a variety of activities will take place at Al Shaheed Park tonight.
The main highlight is a drone show at 7:30 PM, but there will also be events before and after. A parade will take place at 6 PM and again at 8 PM, and a traditional band will perform from 6 PM to 8 PM.
So if you’re looking for something to do tonight this good be fun. The image I’m using for this post was from the Al Shaheed Park “Garden of Lights Festival” that took place a few years ago. To stay posted on the activities tonight, check @alshaheedpark
2 replies on “Drone Show Tonight at Al Shaheed Park”
Great. Any idea which phase of shaheed Park?
No but since it’s in the sky it won’t matter, you don’t even have to be in the park to see it