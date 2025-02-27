Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

If you’re in Kuwait this weekend, here are some events you can check out:

Thursday, February 27

Kuwait National Day Market @muroujkw

AlFarsi Kite Desert Display @alfarsikite

Bugsha Market at Al Shaheed Park @streetfoodkuwait

Bugsha Pop-up at Kuwait Towers @streetfoodkuwait

Bugsha Pop-up in Bnaider @streetfoodkuwait

Noble Element Guided Exhibition Tour @sultangallery

National Day Activities at The Scientific Center @scicenterkw

National Day Sunset Paddle @kwtsailing

Madang Pop-up Market @madang.kw

Inspire Roller Race Championship @inspiresportq8

Friday, February 28

Saturday, March 1

