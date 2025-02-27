Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

If you’re in Kuwait this weekend, here are some events you can check out:
Thursday, February 27
Kuwait National Day Market @muroujkw
AlFarsi Kite Desert Display @alfarsikite
Bugsha Market at Al Shaheed Park @streetfoodkuwait
Bugsha Pop-up at Kuwait Towers @streetfoodkuwait
Bugsha Pop-up in Bnaider @streetfoodkuwait
Noble Element Guided Exhibition Tour @sultangallery
National Day Activities at The Scientific Center @scicenterkw
National Day Sunset Paddle @kwtsailing
Madang Pop-up Market @madang.kw
Inspire Roller Race Championship @inspiresportq8
Friday, February 28
Kuwait National Day Market @muroujkw
Bugsha Market at Al Shaheed Park @streetfoodkuwait
Bugsha Pop-up at Kuwait Towers @streetfoodkuwait
Bugsha Pop-up in Bnaider @streetfoodkuwait
National Day Activities at The Scientific Center @scicenterkw
National Day Sunset Paddle @kwtsailing
Inspire Roller Race Championship @inspiresportq8
Saturday, March 1
National Day Activities at The Scientific Center @scicenterkw