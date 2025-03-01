Ulta Beauty Taking over Dean & Deluca’s Spot

Although not confirmed yet, I have it on good authority that Dean & Deluca in The Avenues will be closing down, and Ulta Beauty will be opening in its spot.

The location is pretty huge, which is a good thing since Ulta Beauty needs the space to fit its wide range of luxury, drugstore, and indie brands. It also has in-store salons offering services like haircuts, styling, facials, and brow treatments. With so much to offer, they should have no trouble making full use of the space.

The first Ulta Beauty location is expected to open this year.

Debenhams also seems to be closing, and while I don’t have any information about that location, it wouldn’t be surprising if Alshaya’s other new brand, Primark, takes over the space.