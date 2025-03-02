Here are some important Ramadan timings. If you have more to add, share them in the comments!
Banks: 10AM to 1:30PM (not including airport)
Government: 8:30AM ~ 10:30AM to 1:00PM ~ 3:00PM
360 Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 8:30PM to 1:30AM
Al Khiran Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 8:30PM to 1AM
Al Kout Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 8:30PM to 1:30AM
Avenues Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 7:30PM to 1:30AM
Boulevard: 10AM to 3PM and 8:00PM to 1:00AM
Marina Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 7:30PM to 1:30AM
Salhia Complex: 10:00AM to 4:00PM and 7:30PM to 1:30AM
Cinescape: 8:30PM
GrandCinemas: 8:00PM
Sky Cinemas: 8:00PM
VOX: 7:00PM
Al Shaheed Park: 5AM to 12AM
Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Centre: 8PM to 11PM (Closed on Sundays)
Ace Hardware: 10:30AM to 12:00AM
IKEA: 10AM to 4PM and 8PM to 1:30AM
Lulu Hypermarket: 8AM to 3AM
Xcite: Open 24 hours in Al Rai, Fahaheel, and Hawally
Illustration by @windowsofuae
4 replies on “Your Guide to Ramadan Hours in Kuwait”
The pixel art is gorgeous ! Went through the instagram page – and it is really really awesome.
Yeah I’ve really liked his work for years, he’s very talented.
Any places that deliver food during the day?
yeah a bunch, just open up your delivery app