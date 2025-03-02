Your Guide to Ramadan Hours in Kuwait

Here are some important Ramadan timings. If you have more to add, share them in the comments!

Banks: 10AM to 1:30PM (not including airport)

Government: 8:30AM ~ 10:30AM to 1:00PM ~ 3:00PM

360 Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 8:30PM to 1:30AM

Al Khiran Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 8:30PM to 1AM

Al Kout Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 8:30PM to 1:30AM

Avenues Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 7:30PM to 1:30AM

Boulevard: 10AM to 3PM and 8:00PM to 1:00AM

Marina Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 7:30PM to 1:30AM

Salhia Complex: 10:00AM to 4:00PM and 7:30PM to 1:30AM

Cinescape: 8:30PM

GrandCinemas: 8:00PM

Sky Cinemas: 8:00PM

VOX: 7:00PM

Al Shaheed Park: 5AM to 12AM

Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Centre: 8PM to 11PM (Closed on Sundays)

Ace Hardware: 10:30AM to 12:00AM

IKEA: 10AM to 4PM and 8PM to 1:30AM

Lulu Hypermarket: 8AM to 3AM

Xcite: Open 24 hours in Al Rai, Fahaheel, and Hawally

