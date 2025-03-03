Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2025)

As I do every year, below is the list of Ramadan buffets, updated for 2025. It’s technically not only buffets since I also include set menu’s, but since I’ve been using the same post title for over a decade, I’m not about to change it now.

If there has been an increase or decrease in price compared to the previous year then I’ve also highlighted that.

Below is the full list divided into two parts, hotels and restaurants. If I missed a place let me know in the comments, especially really cheap/affordable buffets. Last year I had Big C on the list, they had the cheapest buffet at KD1.900 but looks like they closed down or something. IKEA increased their buffet price this year from 2.950 to 3.950 so really need some more affordable places to add. So if you know of a place where the buffet is less than KD5, let me know in the comments.

HOTELS

Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD9.5 ( +0.500 )

Telephone: 24590000

Courtyard by Marriott – Atrium

Buffet Price: KD15 ( -1.000 )

Telephone: 22997000

Crowne Plaza – Al Ahmadi Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD17 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 1848111

Crowne Plaza – Al Noukhaza Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD17

Telephone: 1848111

Crowne Plaza – Sakura Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD18.950 ( +0.950 ) (Thursdays Only)

Telephone: 1848111

Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent

Buffet Price: KD27 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 22006000

Four Seasons – Li Beirut

Set Menu: KD28

Telephone: 22006000

Grand Hyatt – Stambul

Buffet Price: KD20

Telephone: 22007698

Grand Majestic Hotel

Buffet Price: KD8

Telephone: 22254700

Hilton Garden Inn – The Avenues

Buffet Price: KD20

Telephone: 22262000

Holiday Inn – Ayam Zaman

Buffet Price: KD13.950 ( -2.000 )

Telephone: 1847777

Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Asateer Tent

Buffet Price: KD24 ( +2.000 )

Telephone: 22269600

Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Garden Cafe

Buffet Price: KD26 ( +2.000 )

Telephone: 22269600

Marina Hotel

Buffet Price: KD17 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 22230030

Millennium Hotel – Lamar International Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD15

Telephone: 22050505

Movenpick – Free Zone – Bays Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD15 ( +1.100 )

Telephone: 22055700

Movenpick – Al Bida’a – Breeze Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD15

Telephone: 22253100

Park Inn by Radisson

Buffet Price: KD18

Telephone: 22068540

Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD18.5

Telephone: 25673000

Safir Hotel – Fintas

Buffet Price: KD11.9 ( -2.000 )

Telephone: 25455555

St Regis – Diamond Ballroom Tent

Buffet Price: KD30 ( +2.000 )

Telephone: 22422055

Symphony Style Hotel

Buffet Price: KD14 ( +2.000 )

Telephone: 25770000

SVN

Buffet Price: KD19

Telephone: 1876777

The Regency Kuwait – Silk Road Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD24

Telephone: 25766666

Waldorf Astoria – Oxio

Buffet Price: KD28 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 24774414

RESTAURANTS

Almayass

Set Menu Price: KD11.5

Telephone: 25761001

Assaha Lebanese Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD12.750 ( +0.250 )

Telephone: 22533377

Babel

Set Menu Price: KD14.950

Telephone: 22081111

Dar Hamad

Buffet Price: KD16

Telephone: 22275555

Dean & Deluca

Set Menu Price: KD10.950 ( +1.200 )

Telephone: 22242224

Em Sherif

Set Menu Buffet Price: KD25

Telephone: 90977997

Gulf Royal Chinese

Buffet Price: KD8.5

Telephone: 22622770

IKEA

Buffet Price: KD3.95 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 1840408

Jihan Khanah

Buffet Price: KD10

Telephone: 1819991

Kuwait Towers

Buffet Price: KD13 ( -2.000 )

Telephone: 24965500

Leila Min Lebnen

Set Menu Price: KD15

Telephone: 22996414

Mughal Mahal – Hawally

Buffet Price: KD7.45

Telephone: 22626782

Naranj

Buffet Price: KD12

Telephone: 22268666

Paul

Set Menu Price: KD12.5 ( +2.000 )

Telephone: 22208204

Vapiano

Set Menu Price: KD7.950

Telephone: 22597171

Villa Fayrouz

Buffet Price: KD12

Telephone: 22650052