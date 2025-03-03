Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2025)

As I do every year, below is the list of Ramadan buffets, updated for 2025. It’s technically not only buffets since I also include set menu’s, but since I’ve been using the same post title for over a decade, I’m not about to change it now.
If there has been an increase or decrease in price compared to the previous year then I’ve also highlighted that.
Below is the full list divided into two parts, hotels and restaurants. If I missed a place let me know in the comments, especially really cheap/affordable buffets. Last year I had Big C on the list, they had the cheapest buffet at KD1.900 but looks like they closed down or something. IKEA increased their buffet price this year from 2.950 to 3.950 so really need some more affordable places to add. So if you know of a place where the buffet is less than KD5, let me know in the comments.
HOTELS
Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD9.5 (+0.500)
Telephone: 24590000
Courtyard by Marriott – Atrium
Buffet Price: KD15 (-1.000)
Telephone: 22997000
Crowne Plaza – Al Ahmadi Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD17 (+1.000)
Telephone: 1848111
Crowne Plaza – Al Noukhaza Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD17
Telephone: 1848111
Crowne Plaza – Sakura Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD18.950 (+0.950) (Thursdays Only)
Telephone: 1848111
Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent
Buffet Price: KD27 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22006000
Four Seasons – Li Beirut
Set Menu: KD28
Telephone: 22006000
Grand Hyatt – Stambul
Buffet Price: KD20
Telephone: 22007698
Grand Majestic Hotel
Buffet Price: KD8
Telephone: 22254700
Hilton Garden Inn – The Avenues
Buffet Price: KD20
Telephone: 22262000
Holiday Inn – Ayam Zaman
Buffet Price: KD13.950 (-2.000)
Telephone: 1847777
Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Asateer Tent
Buffet Price: KD24 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22269600
Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Garden Cafe
Buffet Price: KD26 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22269600
Marina Hotel
Buffet Price: KD17 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22230030
Millennium Hotel – Lamar International Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22050505
Movenpick – Free Zone – Bays Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15 (+1.100)
Telephone: 22055700
Movenpick – Al Bida’a – Breeze Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22253100
Park Inn by Radisson
Buffet Price: KD18
Telephone: 22068540
Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD18.5
Telephone: 25673000
Safir Hotel – Fintas
Buffet Price: KD11.9 (-2.000)
Telephone: 25455555
St Regis – Diamond Ballroom Tent
Buffet Price: KD30 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22422055
Symphony Style Hotel
Buffet Price: KD14 (+2.000)
Telephone: 25770000
SVN
Buffet Price: KD19
Telephone: 1876777
The Regency Kuwait – Silk Road Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD24
Telephone: 25766666
Waldorf Astoria – Oxio
Buffet Price: KD28 (+1.000)
Telephone: 24774414
RESTAURANTS
Almayass
Set Menu Price: KD11.5
Telephone: 25761001
Assaha Lebanese Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD12.750 (+0.250)
Telephone: 22533377
Babel
Set Menu Price: KD14.950
Telephone: 22081111
Dar Hamad
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 22275555
Dean & Deluca
Set Menu Price: KD10.950 (+1.200)
Telephone: 22242224
Em Sherif
Set Menu Buffet Price: KD25
Telephone: 90977997
Gulf Royal Chinese
Buffet Price: KD8.5
Telephone: 22622770
IKEA
Buffet Price: KD3.95 (+1.000)
Telephone: 1840408
Jihan Khanah
Buffet Price: KD10
Telephone: 1819991
Kuwait Towers
Buffet Price: KD13 (-2.000)
Telephone: 24965500
Leila Min Lebnen
Set Menu Price: KD15
Telephone: 22996414
Mughal Mahal – Hawally
Buffet Price: KD7.45
Telephone: 22626782
Naranj
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22268666
Paul
Set Menu Price: KD12.5 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22208204
Vapiano
Set Menu Price: KD7.950
Telephone: 22597171
Villa Fayrouz
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22650052
Wok and Grill
Buffet Price: KD3 (+0.005)
Telephone: 64440089