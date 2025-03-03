Categories
Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2025)

As I do every year, below is the list of Ramadan buffets, updated for 2025. It’s technically not only buffets since I also include set menu’s, but since I’ve been using the same post title for over a decade, I’m not about to change it now.

If there has been an increase or decrease in price compared to the previous year then I’ve also highlighted that.

Below is the full list divided into two parts, hotels and restaurants. If I missed a place let me know in the comments, especially really cheap/affordable buffets. Last year I had Big C on the list, they had the cheapest buffet at KD1.900 but looks like they closed down or something. IKEA increased their buffet price this year from 2.950 to 3.950 so really need some more affordable places to add. So if you know of a place where the buffet is less than KD5, let me know in the comments.

HOTELS

Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD9.5 (+0.500)
Telephone: 24590000

Courtyard by Marriott – Atrium
Buffet Price: KD15 (-1.000)
Telephone: 22997000

Crowne Plaza – Al Ahmadi Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD17 (+1.000)
Telephone: 1848111

Crowne Plaza – Al Noukhaza Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD17
Telephone: 1848111

Crowne Plaza – Sakura Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD18.950 (+0.950) (Thursdays Only)
Telephone: 1848111

Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent
Buffet Price: KD27 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22006000

Four Seasons – Li Beirut
Set Menu: KD28
Telephone: 22006000

Grand Hyatt – Stambul
Buffet Price: KD20
Telephone: 22007698

Grand Majestic Hotel
Buffet Price: KD8
Telephone: 22254700

Hilton Garden Inn – The Avenues
Buffet Price: KD20
Telephone: 22262000

Holiday Inn – Ayam Zaman
Buffet Price: KD13.950 (-2.000)
Telephone: 1847777

Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Asateer Tent
Buffet Price: KD24 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22269600

Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Garden Cafe
Buffet Price: KD26 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22269600

Marina Hotel
Buffet Price: KD17 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22230030

Millennium Hotel – Lamar International Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22050505

Movenpick – Free Zone – Bays Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15 (+1.100)
Telephone: 22055700

Movenpick – Al Bida’a – Breeze Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22253100

Park Inn by Radisson
Buffet Price: KD18
Telephone: 22068540

Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD18.5
Telephone: 25673000

Safir Hotel – Fintas
Buffet Price: KD11.9 (-2.000)
Telephone: 25455555

St Regis – Diamond Ballroom Tent
Buffet Price: KD30 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22422055

Symphony Style Hotel
Buffet Price: KD14 (+2.000)
Telephone: 25770000

SVN
Buffet Price: KD19
Telephone: 1876777

The Regency Kuwait – Silk Road Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD24
Telephone: 25766666

Waldorf Astoria – Oxio
Buffet Price: KD28 (+1.000)
Telephone: 24774414

RESTAURANTS

Almayass
Set Menu Price: KD11.5
Telephone: 25761001

Assaha Lebanese Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD12.750 (+0.250)
Telephone: 22533377

Babel
Set Menu Price: KD14.950
Telephone: 22081111

Dar Hamad
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 22275555

Dean & Deluca
Set Menu Price: KD10.950 (+1.200)
Telephone: 22242224

Em Sherif
Set Menu Buffet Price: KD25
Telephone: 90977997

Gulf Royal Chinese
Buffet Price: KD8.5
Telephone: 22622770

IKEA
Buffet Price: KD3.95 (+1.000)
Telephone: 1840408

Jihan Khanah
Buffet Price: KD10
Telephone: 1819991

Kuwait Towers
Buffet Price: KD13 (-2.000)
Telephone: 24965500

Leila Min Lebnen
Set Menu Price: KD15
Telephone: 22996414

Mughal Mahal – Hawally
Buffet Price: KD7.45
Telephone: 22626782

Naranj
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22268666

Paul
Set Menu Price: KD12.5 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22208204

Vapiano
Set Menu Price: KD7.950
Telephone: 22597171

Villa Fayrouz
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22650052

Wok and Grill
Buffet Price: KD3 (+0.005)
Telephone: 64440089

